Fizz - Brand Launch
Fizz
Fizz is a new Canadian online telecommunications provider who wants to redefine the mobile and internet services by giving the consumer what they want, when they need it, in a simple, fun, and fair way.

Creative Challenges
The team faced three main challenges while developing the global brand: creating something sufficiently different to catch consumers’ attention, while remaining user-friendly in order to truly facilitate the consumer experience, all while being universal enough to reach digital lovers regardless of their age or socio-demographic profile.

Solution
We created a lively and vibrant brand by using bold colours and playful imagery to inject a little bit of fun and humanity in the digital world. 





























Client—Fizz
Agency—Ogilvy Montreal

Branding
Design—Mathilde Filippi, Véronique Lemieux, Celine Arnaudeau​​​​​​​
Creative Direction—Isabelle D'Astous
Illustration—Thaïla Khampo, Mathilde Filippi
Typography—Coppers and Brasses, Étienne Aubert Bonn​​​​​​​

Advertising
Art Direction—Mathieu Lacombe, Antoine Dasseville
Copywriting—Alexandre Emond-Turcotte, Laura Black, Vanessa Harbec, Simon Blaquière 
Creative Direction—Carle Coppens, Alexandre Emond-Turcotte
Production—Linda Leroux
Studio—Benoît St-Laurent, Patricio Bouey

Photography—Consulat
Photographer—Simon Duhamel
Art Direction & Set Design—Rodrigo Sergio, Pascal Brousseau

Videos—TVA Productions 
Director—Yan Giroux
DP—Sébastien Duguay   
Art Direction—Charlotte Ratel
Post-Production—MELS

Music & Sound Design—Apollo Studios
Music Producer—Gab Gagnon
Sound Engineers—Vincent Dufour, Donevan Adams, Tanguy Meunier  


.
