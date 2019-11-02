Fizz - Brand Launch

Fizz
Fizz is a new Canadian online telecommunications provider who wants to redefine the mobile and internet services by giving the consumer what they want, when they need it, in a simple, fun, and fair way.
Creative Challenges
The team faced three main challenges while developing the global brand: creating something sufficiently different to catch consumers’ attention, while remaining user-friendly in order to truly facilitate the consumer experience, all while being universal enough to reach digital lovers regardless of their age or socio-demographic profile.
Solution
We created a lively and vibrant brand by using bold colours and playful imagery to inject a little bit of fun and humanity in the digital world.
Client—Fizz
Agency—Ogilvy Montreal
Branding
Design—Mathilde Filippi, Véronique Lemieux, Celine Arnaudeau
Creative Direction—Isabelle D'Astous
Illustration—Thaïla Khampo, Mathilde Filippi
Typography—Coppers and Brasses, Étienne Aubert Bonn
Advertising
Art Direction—Mathieu Lacombe, Antoine Dasseville
Copywriting—Alexandre Emond-Turcotte, Laura Black, Vanessa Harbec, Simon Blaquière
Creative Direction—Carle Coppens, Alexandre Emond-Turcotte
Production—Linda Leroux
Agency—Ogilvy Montreal
Branding
Design—Mathilde Filippi, Véronique Lemieux, Celine Arnaudeau
Creative Direction—Isabelle D'Astous
Illustration—Thaïla Khampo, Mathilde Filippi
Typography—Coppers and Brasses, Étienne Aubert Bonn
Advertising
Art Direction—Mathieu Lacombe, Antoine Dasseville
Copywriting—Alexandre Emond-Turcotte, Laura Black, Vanessa Harbec, Simon Blaquière
Creative Direction—Carle Coppens, Alexandre Emond-Turcotte
Production—Linda Leroux
Studio—Benoît St-Laurent, Patricio Bouey
Photography—Consulat
Photographer—Simon Duhamel
Art Direction & Set Design—Rodrigo Sergio, Pascal Brousseau
Videos—TVA Productions
Director—Yan Giroux
DP—Sébastien Duguay
Art Direction—Charlotte Ratel
Art Direction—Charlotte Ratel
Post-Production—MELS
Music & Sound Design—Apollo Studios
Music Producer—Gab Gagnon
Sound Engineers—Vincent Dufour, Donevan Adams, Tanguy Meunier
.