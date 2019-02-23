RIGHT - A Reverse Film

r i g h t
Near the end of last year, the phone brand VIVO invited me to make a concept film for their upcoming new product — VIVO NEX, to reflect the biggest feature of their mobile phones - both front and back are screens. This is a very fresh design. which allows the phone to be used on both side, which gives me a bold idea:
Is it possible to create a Reverse Film —— A film that can be watched both forward and backward.
I want to explore the film version of Negative Space. trying to create a parallel universe in this way, telling a story about choice, to express the slogan of this product - the future is more than one side.
Left / Right
Is it left or right? When I face the choice, I am always very entangled and hope to get the answer ahead of time.
Dream / Reality
But then I found that the road to persistence in dreams would be more difficult than I thought. And the compromise of reality doesn't mean failure, but another experience. So there is no right or wrong choice,As long as you take this step, you are right. Because
the future is more than one side
MAKING OF
Thanks to Zaoeyo for creating a huge amount of scene concepts and tone research
Astronaut
suit man
rigging
Early Conceptboard
Making of Video
SOFTWARE USED
CREDIT
Client: VIVO
Planning : Muta
Creation | Direction | Animation : Somei Sun 孙世晟
Art Direction | Scene Design ：Zaoeyo 曾潇霖
Phone Modeling ：Lin Kai 林凯
Character Design : Mark Chang 張以得
Rigging ：Kangddan 康丹丹
Character Animation：Kangddan 康丹丹 Somei Sun 孙世晟
Landscape Design：Zaoeyo 曾潇霖 Utsuo Chen 陳映男
Lighting | Rending | Compositing : Norin Lin 林铖 Neo Chu 初帅 Rimble Lin 林云山
Chiu 何志超 Ray 侯瑞 Zaoeyo 曾潇霖 Somei Sun 孙世晟
Final Compositing | Color Grading : Somei Sun 孙世晟
Sound Design & Music : Echoic（Direct's Cut) | Blast Studio (Chinese Version)
Special Thanks : FrivolouZ 陈云龙 （VFX research）
Produced by SOMEI DESIGN