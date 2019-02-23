RIGHT - A Reverse Film
Multiple Owners
Somei sun Shanghai, China
Neooooo Chu Shanghai, China
zaoeyo ( Xiaolin Zeng ) 雨湖区, China
Echoic Audio Bristol, United Kingdom
NORIN lin Shanghai, China
Rimble Lin Shanghai, China
Featured In
Behance.net
Featured In
Motion
r   i   g   h   t
 Near the end of last year, the phone brand VIVO invited me to make a concept film for their upcoming new product — VIVO NEX, to reflect the biggest feature of their mobile phones - both front and back are screens. This is a very fresh design. which allows the phone to be used on both side, which gives me a bold idea: 

Is it possible to create a Reverse Film  ——  A film that can be watched both forward and backward.

I want to explore the film version of Negative Space. trying to create a parallel universe in this way, telling a story about choice, to express the slogan of this product - the future is more than one side.


Left  /  Right
Is it left or right? When I face the choice, I am always very entangled and hope to get the answer ahead of time.



Dream  /  Reality
But then I found that the road to persistence in dreams would be more difficult than I thought. And the compromise of reality doesn't mean failure, but another experience.  So there is no right or wrong choice,As long as you take this step, you are right. Because



the future is more than one side​​​​​​​
In fact, I also think that this film is a bit too experimental. I don't know If it is a good one , but just like what I want to express in the film, There is nothing wrong to try it XD




MAKING OF 

Thanks to Zaoeyo for creating a huge amount of scene concepts and tone research


Astronaut
suit man
Charactor designed by Mark Chang
rigging
Rigging system made by Kangddan





Early Conceptboard


Making of Video


SOFTWARE USED
Cinema 4D, Adobe Creative Cloud, Octane Render, Marvelous Designer, Adobe mixamo,RH Character Tools


CREDIT
Client: VIVO 
Planning : Muta

Creation | Direction | Animation : Somei Sun 孙世晟
Art Direction | Scene Design ：Zaoeyo 曾潇霖
Phone Modeling ：Lin Kai 林凯
Character Design : Mark Chang 張以得
Rigging ：Kangddan 康丹丹
Character Animation：Kangddan 康丹丹 Somei Sun 孙世晟
Landscape Design：Zaoeyo 曾潇霖  Utsuo Chen 陳映男
Lighting | Rending | Compositing : Norin Lin 林铖     Neo Chu 初帅   Rimble Lin 林云山  
Chiu 何志超  Ray 侯瑞  Zaoeyo 曾潇霖   Somei Sun 孙世晟
Final Compositing | Color Grading : Somei Sun 孙世晟
Sound Design & Music : Echoic（Direct's Cut) | Blast Studio (Chinese Version)
Special Thanks : FrivolouZ 陈云龙 （VFX research）

|
Produced by SOMEI DESIGN