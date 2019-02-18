Visual Identity — Miquel Orovio, brand writer

Visual identity for Miquel Orovio, a Barcelona-based brand writer. Orovio offers branding and communication services to people, organizations and companies. With a strong focus on critical thinking, brand narrative and creative direction, Orovio's purpose is to help brands define and create their communications with meaning, style and perdurability.
— The concept was to play around the number "3" to emphasized the three "O" in Orovio, keeping that in mind we tried to go deeper. We have chosen to focus on Orovio's passion, the roots of his work : WRITING (playing with the meaning of words, letters and signs).
— Based on Orovio’s mantra «Think like an agency, work as a studio and be like a rolling stone» we have collaborated with him to create a modular identity based on words, letters and signs. We used repetitions to symbolized sentences, paragraph and to get a bit of density to play with. Then by removing some of the letters, words or signs in the composition we tried to emulate Orovio playing with their meanings in a defined space.
To accentuate, develop and decline the concept we have replaced Orovio by keywords like invoice, envelope, portfolio etc... while using the modularity of the identity to have a uniform graphic language.
— We have chosen to sometimes turn the "O" to the horizontal to get the concept with the "3" back. It also give a twist to the identity, that evokes Miquel’s unique creativity. Finally we have divided the informations in three text block, with three alignment, one ferré left, one centered and one ferré right to reinforce the tripled aspect of the identity.