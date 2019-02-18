Visual Identity — Miquel Orovio, brand writer





— Based on Orovio’s mantra «Think like an agency, work as a studio and be like a rolling stone» we have collaborated with him to create a modular identity based on words, letters and signs. We used repetitions to symbolized sentences, paragraph and to get a bit of density to play with. Then by removing some of the letters, words or signs in the composition we tried to emulate Orovio playing with their meanings in a defined space.

To accentuate, develop and decline the concept we have replaced Orovio by keywords like invoice, envelope, portfolio etc... while using the modularity of the identity to have a uniform graphic language.

— We have chosen to sometimes turn the "O" to the horizontal to get the concept with the "3" back. It also give a twist to the identity, that evokes Miquel’s unique creativity. Finally we have divided the informations in three text block, with three alignment, one ferré left, one centered and one ferré right to reinforce the tripled aspect of the identity.



