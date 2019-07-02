Google Hardware Imagery
With their growing suite of hardware devices, Google was faced with a problem. Each new product came with its own set of visual requirements, set-up instructions and native representation of Google’s look and feel. I was tasked to help unify imagery across their hardware by distilling their core attributes into a flexible yet consistent visual language that can evolve with their product line.

The first step was to define core design principles. This language, based on simplicity and abstraction, allowed us to embody their many devices, states and symbols. Taking advantage of the on-screen format, animation was chosen as the most effective medium to convey UI concepts, system explainers and how to use the devices themselves.
Client Google
Category Art Direction, System Design, Motion 
Animation Lead John Hughes
Website    Instagram    Shop
    Adobe Illustrator
    Adobe After Effects
    Copyright Info

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives

