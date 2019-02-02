Mob Camberwell
Pop & Pac Studio
MOB draws a crowd with its irresistibly rebellious charm. Much like the effortlessly cool L.A, known for its good vibes, energy and slightly rebellious attitude. MOB is a crowd pleaser - everyone is welcome; from the cool kids of Echo Park, to the gold encrusted celebs of Hollywood and the nifty thrifters of Los Feliz, L.A. MOB is the place to be and
to be seen. 
Brand Identity, Collateral, Signage/Wayfinding and Website Design by Pop & Pac
Signage Production by Premier Graphics
Printing by O'Kelly and Foldercorp
Folio Photography by Foliolio
Signage Photography by Tom Blachford 
