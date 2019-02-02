Mob Camberwell

MOB draws a crowd with its irresistibly rebellious charm. Much like the effortlessly cool L.A, known for its good vibes, energy and slightly rebellious attitude. MOB is a crowd pleaser - everyone is welcome; from the cool kids of Echo Park, to the gold encrusted celebs of Hollywood and the nifty thrifters of Los Feliz, L.A. MOB is the place to be and

to be seen.