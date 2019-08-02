BOTANIC HOSPITAL
Y O N C A K A R A K A S
                        Germ / Tohum, C - print, diasec, 130 x 94 cm,  2019
                        Nest / Kuluçka, C - print, diasec, 130 x 87 cm,  2019
                Segmentation / Bölünme, C - print, diasec, 130 x 101 cm, 2019
                     Rebirth / Yeniden Doğuş, C - print, diasec, 130 x 97 cm, 2019
                            Memory / Bellek, C - print, diasec, D:110 cm,  2019
                         Eternal / Sonsuz, C - print, diasec, D:110 cm, 2019
      Segmentation / Bölünme , C - print, diasec, 130 x 95 cm,  2019
                    Rebirth / Yeniden Doğuş, ( Detail - Detay ) C - print, diasec
                    Rebirth / Yeniden Doğuş, ( Detail - Detay ) C - print, diasec
                Segmentation / Bölünme, ( Detail - Detay ) C - print, diasec
           Milk taste / Süt tadı Fine Art Matt Fibre Print, 70 x 75 cm, 2019
 Micro cosmos / Mikro kozmos Fine Art Matt Fibre Print, 70 x 75 cm, 2019
                 Aile ağacı / Family tree - Fine Art Matt Fibre Print, 70 x 75 cm, 2019
Simülasyondan oluşan bir Botanik Hastanesi’nde calışan
karakterlerin, zamanla konak olarak kullandıkları bu
alanda belleğe ait aksak görüntüler ile düzensiz bir
duruma girmeleri söz konusu.
Yapay zeka ve belleğin birbirinden aldıkları donelerin
oluşturduğu mevcut görüntülerde, hiçbir şey tam olarak
düzgün bir şekilde ilerlemiyor. Gerçeklikten alınan
referanslarla simülasyon alanın bu hatalarla kendini
görselleştirmesi söz konusu. çünkü bellek, anılara
ulaşırken hicbir zaman lineer bir yol izlemiyor. Aksine
gecmiş, gelecek ve şimdiden aynı anda besleniyor.
“Bellek” kelimesi gecmişe ait belirli anılar olarak
gösterilse de sürekli geleceği tasvir ve hayal eden bir
yapı icerisinde.
Karakaş’a göre; nerede olursak olalım bulunduğumuz
yerde herhangi bir durum karşısında yapacağımız ilk şey,
belleğimizden faydalanmak olacaktır. İnsan bellektir ve
başka bir şey değil!
Arkaik yapının da belleğe yardım ettiği seride, var olan
figürler mevcut gercekliğin simülasyon alanındaki
epigonu olmaktan öteye gidemiyor.
Cünkü epigon belleğe ihtiyac duyar! Genin belleği…
Yaşamın oluşması icin gereken tek şey moleküllerin
secme ve mutasyon güclerine maruz kalması olduğu
halde, tuhaf bir şekilde tüm varoluş amacımız anlam
aramak üzerine. Ya hicbir anlamı yoksa sadece bir
bakteri ya da tür gibi bugünden yarına taşınıyorsak!

***

The characters, working in a Botanic Hospital consisting
of a simulation, may in time go into an irregular
condition with lame images belonging to the memory in
this area they use as a host.
Nothing proceeds properly in the images available,
created by the data which artificial intelligence and
memory receive from each other. It is in question that
simulation area visualizes itself with these errors
through the references taken from realism. Because
memory never follows a linear path while it reaches
memories. On the contrary, it is nourished with the past,
future and present all at the same time. Even though
the word “memory” is indicated as specific memories
belonging to the past, it continuously depicts and
imagines future.
Whereever we are, the first thing we will do is to utilize
our memory against any situation according to Karakaş.
Man is memory and nothing else!
The existing figures, in the series in which archaic
structure helps memory, does not extend beyond being
an epigon of the present reality in the simulation area.
Because epigon needs memory! The memory of the
gene…
Our reason for being, in a weird way, is built upon
searching for meaning, although the only thing
necessary for life to come into existence is molecules
exposure to selection and mutation. What if it doesn’t
have any making? What if we are being carried from
today to tomorrow like a bacteria or a species?
