Simülasyondan oluşan bir Botanik Hastanesi’nde calışan

karakterlerin, zamanla konak olarak kullandıkları bu

alanda belleğe ait aksak görüntüler ile düzensiz bir

duruma girmeleri söz konusu.

Yapay zeka ve belleğin birbirinden aldıkları donelerin

oluşturduğu mevcut görüntülerde, hiçbir şey tam olarak

düzgün bir şekilde ilerlemiyor. Gerçeklikten alınan

referanslarla simülasyon alanın bu hatalarla kendini

görselleştirmesi söz konusu. çünkü bellek, anılara

ulaşırken hicbir zaman lineer bir yol izlemiyor. Aksine

gecmiş, gelecek ve şimdiden aynı anda besleniyor.

“Bellek” kelimesi gecmişe ait belirli anılar olarak

gösterilse de sürekli geleceği tasvir ve hayal eden bir

yapı icerisinde.

Karakaş’a göre; nerede olursak olalım bulunduğumuz

yerde herhangi bir durum karşısında yapacağımız ilk şey,

belleğimizden faydalanmak olacaktır. İnsan bellektir ve

başka bir şey değil!

Arkaik yapının da belleğe yardım ettiği seride, var olan

figürler mevcut gercekliğin simülasyon alanındaki

epigonu olmaktan öteye gidemiyor.

Cünkü epigon belleğe ihtiyac duyar! Genin belleği…

Yaşamın oluşması icin gereken tek şey moleküllerin

secme ve mutasyon güclerine maruz kalması olduğu

halde, tuhaf bir şekilde tüm varoluş amacımız anlam

aramak üzerine. Ya hicbir anlamı yoksa sadece bir

bakteri ya da tür gibi bugünden yarına taşınıyorsak!





***







The characters, working in a Botanic Hospital consisting

of a simulation, may in time go into an irregular

condition with lame images belonging to the memory in

this area they use as a host.

Nothing proceeds properly in the images available,

created by the data which artificial intelligence and

memory receive from each other. It is in question that

simulation area visualizes itself with these errors

through the references taken from realism. Because

memory never follows a linear path while it reaches

memories. On the contrary, it is nourished with the past,

future and present all at the same time. Even though

the word “memory” is indicated as specific memories

belonging to the past, it continuously depicts and

imagines future.

Whereever we are, the first thing we will do is to utilize

our memory against any situation according to Karakaş.

Man is memory and nothing else!

The existing figures, in the series in which archaic

structure helps memory, does not extend beyond being

an epigon of the present reality in the simulation area.

Because epigon needs memory! The memory of the

gene…

Our reason for being, in a weird way, is built upon

searching for meaning, although the only thing

necessary for life to come into existence is molecules

exposure to selection and mutation. What if it doesn’t

have any making? What if we are being carried from

today to tomorrow like a bacteria or a species?

