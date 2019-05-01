Spotify 2018 Wrapped









Hundreds of millions of music fans listen to Spotify. But no two fans listened exactly the same.

So how could we recap each fan’s year in a way that was unique to them?





With 2018 Wrapped, Spotify invited both artists and fans to explore and celebrate their year

in music. Over 20 million fans visited the campaign site on the first day alone, to discover their stats, top artist, collect personalized playlists, and uncover more unexpected insights. And of course,

they shared their musical snapshot, driving 2018 Wrapped to be Twitter’s top Global Trending Topic on launch day. ​​​​​​​





Over 35 million fan visits. And every experience was unique.









FWA: Site of the Day · Awwwards: Site of the Day · Webby Awards: 1 Winner, 1 Finalist ​​​​​​​



