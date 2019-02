Inspired by Flemish Baroque painting, we have created this 3d series called " Drapery ". We have integrated different geometric and organic shapes in which the subject matter is a disposition of generative objects (fruit, flowers, crockery, etc.) gathered by their pleasant contrasts of shape, color and texture.







Another of the main concepts of this series is the movement of the drapery that seems to be able to move of its own suggesting delicate forms and soft contrasts of light.