À Domicile | lg2

À Domicile : un restaurant comme à la maison
À Domicile, le petit frère de La Cage – Brasserie sportive, est un tout nouveau concept de restaurant unique au Québec. Proposant une expérience de marque avant-gardiste, tant au niveau des lieux et du menu que du parcours client, À Domicile, comme son nom l’indique, a été réfléchi dans les moindres détails afin que la clientèle se sente comme à la maison.
Bien au-delà du territoire créatif traditionnel, lg2 a créé de toutes pièces un nouveau concept de restaurant pour le Groupe Sportscene. Le projet combine des expertises multidisciplinaires, comme l’architecture et l’aménagement, l’expérience numérique, l’identité de marque et le design, la stratégie de contenu pour les médias sociaux et la communication entourant la campagne de recrutement et de lancement. À Domicile : innover pour réinventer l’expérience client.
_
À Domicile: A restaurant that feels just like home
À Domicile, the little brother of the La Cage – Brasserie sportive restaurant chain, is a completely new restaurant concept in Quebec. Offering a ground-breaking brand experience in terms of both the space and menu as well as the customer journey, À Domicile offers a well-thought-out restaurant experience inspired by its name – that is, tailored to allow customers to feel right at home.
Going beyond the usual creative territory, lg2 created this new restaurant concept from scratch for its client Groupe Sportscene. The interdisciplinary project combines the expertise of our different groups: architecture and interior design, digital experience, brand identity and design, social content strategy as well as communications for both the recruitment and launch campaigns. À Domicile: innovating in order to reinvent the customer experience.
_