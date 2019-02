Brochure___ 2019

Collector Brochure ©





A multi-tier approach





The brochure for the Collector Cosmetics product line spreads the packaging’s concept by leaving a small part of its interior exposed. Additionally, the paper of the cover comes from the same family of papers we used for the packaging. As for the luxury element that characterizes the product, we chose to enclose the brochure into a gold foil bag.





Athens _______ Greece