



Blanc Festival n.10





Born in 2009, Blanc Festival is one of the most important graphic design festivals in our country. The winning combination of a familiar approach with a high-level lineup has made of Blanc a must-go event for designers from Catalonia and Spain.





We were commissioned to design the visual identity and the opening credits for its 10th edition.





The identity is based on the fact that all inks (design) tend to white (blanc, in catalan) with the effect of time (10th anniversary).







