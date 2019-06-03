The Red Envelopes of Pig Year
Yiying Luo
Featured In
Behance.net
Featured In
Graphic Design

The Red Envelopes of Pig Year
Designed by MOMO Design Team
Director：Liu Sheng
Designers：Luo Yiying / Peng Cheng
The Red Envelopes of Pig Year
1120
5729
52
Published:

    Owners

    Yiying Luo Beijing, China

    The Red Envelopes of Pig Year

    1120
    5729
    52
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Copyright Info

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives

    Read More
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.