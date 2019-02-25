The Star Geezers for Condor Airlines
Jesse Rieser
The Star Geezers 
The Star Geezersis a story about Sky Village, an astronomy centric retirement community and their founders, the self appointed “Star Geezers” Jack and Alice Newton. Located in Arizona near the New Mexico and Mexico border, the remoteness (closest grocery store is 3 hours away) is a gift as this is one of the darkest places in North America. 

Easily one of the most interesting places I have visited. This close-knit community is bonded by their love of the celestial, the remoteness, and the darkness…..  so dark that on a new moon you can no longer see your feet. So dark you never knew so many stars existed, appearing dizzying, textural and 3-dimensional. So dark as you eyes adjust, you can see your shadow cast by the stars overhead. Commissioned for the German airline, Condor.
The Star Geezers for Condor Airlines
Jesse Rieser

