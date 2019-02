Artskop3437 - Brand identity

_

Artskop3437 is a new platform dedicated to all arts disciplines from Africa and its diaspora, from the first arts to design, contemporary art or painting. A two-stage opening: an online media, opened in 2018, and a marketplace that will be launched in 2019. Artskop3437 (the name evokes the 34°S and 37°N latitudes between which the continent stretches) defines itself as "a place to discover, understand and consider Africa, plural and global, through its creative arts; [...] as a nerve centre, open to all, in which all galleries, artists, designers, museums, fairs, project spaces, art centres, amateurs can explore, learn, collaborate, discover works and artistic networks that build this cosmopolitan, creative and borderless Africa."







We worked with the founders of the project from the very beginning, and were in charge of the overall artistic direction, collaborating on naming, then on the graphic identity, the visual territory and the web design and development.

The logo, based on a typographic design designed in the studio, highlights in a simple and raw way the silhouette of Africa in the "S", which stands like a sculpture in the centre of the name. The graphic universe, black and white, is underlined on the print versions by a set of colors called "plastic-organic" and combination of two fonts, Raisonné (Colophon) and GT Super (Grilli Type). Design and development in Wordpress of the online media, stationery, partnership brochure: the team entrusted us with the elaboration of all the visual supports for the launch of Artskop3437, already listed as a partner some of the best events and art fairs around the world.