The Client





Founded since 1956, Metalsa is a Mexican company, internationally renowned for manufacturing and supplying innovative automotive components, helping customers move the world.





Objective





Develop a full website reflecting Metalsa’s history and experience within the vehicle industry with a detail-oriented design.





Solution





The website was designed showcasing the brand’s professionalism through a rigorous clean aesthetic. A white backdrop oscillates between shades of grey and a constant, yet subtle blue accent.

For this project, we opted for a sans serif, well-balanced typography denoting the sense of security Metalsa has earned through the years. The interactive structures within a well-organized and neat framework allows a simple and intuitive navigation language, guiding the user with ease.