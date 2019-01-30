wang 2mu
Shanghai, China
Message
Message
Retro Futurism Store by COOLDOWN
1148
340
22
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

  • About

    About

    "say goodbye to the old and welcome the new" is the eternal theme of the Spring Festival every year. for the COOLDOWN company, the best way to "s… Read More
    "say goodbye to the old and welcome the new" is the eternal theme of the Spring Festival every year. for the COOLDOWN company, the best way to "say goodbye to the old and welcome the new" is to make a different kind of new taste with a retro futuristic temperament and a classic old form. The series of posters are called "retro futuristic shops," each corresponding to a four-character blessing, and each detailed poster is a boring invention that does not exist. May these wonderful blessings and interesting imagination bring you more lubricated, advanced and lasting joy. Read Less
    Published:
by COOLDOWN
Illustration by @wang2mu
​​​​​​​

A new year, a new beginning, I and a few friends started a new company COOLDOWN

We made some posters for the company in this Chinese New year.
Retro Futurist Store I-----Zhao Qi Peng Bo





Retro Futurist Store II-----Mei You Fan Nao




Retro Futurist Store III-----Shi Shi Ru Yi















Details01


Details02

Details03

Details04

Details05

Details06

Details07











All















Production Process
































From SG Group's new creative organization, COOLDOWN(技能冷却) Shanghai. 
COOLDOWN is jointly created by several senior creators in the industry, and WANG2MU set off again to serve as the visual leader of COOLDOWN.













by COOLDOWN
Illustration by @wang2mu















Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.