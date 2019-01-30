Retro Futurism Store by COOLDOWN

About

"say goodbye to the old and welcome the new" is the eternal theme of the Spring Festival every year. for the COOLDOWN company, the best way to "say goodbye to the old and welcome the new" is to make a different kind of new taste with a retro futuristic temperament and a classic old form. The series of posters are called "retro futuristic shops," each corresponding to a four-character blessing, and each detailed poster is a boring invention that does not exist. May these wonderful blessings and interesting imagination bring you more lubricated, advanced and lasting joy. Read Less

