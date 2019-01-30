Retro Futurism Store by COOLDOWN

by COOLDOWN
Illustration by @wang2mu
A new year, a new beginning, I and a few friends started a new company COOLDOWN.
We made some posters for the company in this Chinese New year.
From SG Group's new creative organization, COOLDOWN(技能冷却) Shanghai.
COOLDOWN is jointly created by several senior creators in the industry, and WANG2MU set off again to serve as the visual leader of COOLDOWN.
COOLDOWN is jointly created by several senior creators in the industry, and WANG2MU set off again to serve as the visual leader of COOLDOWN.
by COOLDOWN
Illustration by @wang2mu
Thank You!