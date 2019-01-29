Eiko Ojala
Tallinn, Estonia
Editorial illustrations
1155
394
23
New York Times Sunday Review cover, animation and spot illustration for "Life After a hear Attack at Age 38".
New York Times Sunday Review illustration for "I Did a Terrible Thing. I Needed to Apologize".
Washington Post cover illustration for "Kids Special".
Washington Post spot illustration for "Kids Special".
Penta Magazine cover about "Climate Change and Philanthropy".
Editorial illustration "Brexit Negotiations".
Globe and Mail illustration about how big businesses can't igonore the climate change. 
New Yorker illustrations for "Literary Hoaxes and the Ethics of Authorship".
Metropolis Magazine cover for "Green Cities".
Politico Magazine animation and illustration for "Smart Cities".
