Eiko Ojala
Tallinn, Estonia
Editorial illustrations
Art Direction
,
Illustration
,
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
1/29/2019
Editorial illustrations
Art Direction
,
Illustration
,
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
1/29/2019
New York Times Sunday Review cover, animation and spot illustration for "Life After a hear Attack at Age 38".
New York Times Sunday Review illustration for "I Did a Terrible Thing. I Needed to Apologize".
Washington Post cover illustration for "Kids Special".
Washington Post spot illustration for "Kids Special".
Penta Magazine cover about "Climate Change and Philanthropy".
Editorial illustration "Brexit Negotiations".
Globe and Mail illustration about how big businesses can't igonore the climate change.
New Yorker illustrations for "Literary Hoaxes and the Ethics of Authorship".
Metropolis Magazine cover for "Green Cities".
Politico Magazine animation and illustration for "Smart Cities".
Thank You!
Eiko Ojala
Tallinn, Estonia
Sygnia
by:
Eiko Ojala
Art Direction
6281
40299
Featured On:
11/1/2018
Dangerous Camouflage
by:
Eiko Ojala
Art Direction
998
5234
Leipzig Opera 17/18
by:
Eiko Ojala
Art Direction
1338
19844
Featured On:
8/22/2018
Editorial illustrations
by:
Eiko Ojala
Art Direction
5570
41052
Featured On:
5/21/2018
Wellington Chocolate Factory
by:
Eiko Ojala
Illustration
1467
12659
Credits
Eiko Ojala
Tallinn, Estonia
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
