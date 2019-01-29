Discover
English
Matt Stevens
Charlotte, NC, USA
Batman Character Studies
Illustration
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
1/29/2019
Matt Stevens
Charlotte, NC, USA
Batman Character Studies
Illustration
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
1/29/2019
10 Characters studies of Batman and his rogues gallery
Matt Stevens
Charlotte, NC, USA
Basic Description
10 Characters studies of Batman and his rogues gallery
Credits
Matt Stevens
Charlotte, NC, USA
Tags
batman
Bane
Mr. Freeze
catwoman
killer croc
two face
hugo strange
scarecrow
the joker
claycface
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.