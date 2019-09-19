Ueno's fifth anniversary
Lucas Wakamatsu


Ueno is an agency based in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Iceland, which create brands, products and marketing. Ueno asked me to create five illustration for it's fifth anniversary.

