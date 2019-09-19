Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Share
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Unfollow
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Ueno's fifth anniversary
Lucas Wakamatsu
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
9/19/2019
Ueno is an agency based in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Iceland, which create brands, products and marketing. Ueno asked me to create five illustration for it's fifth anniversary.
Contact me:
hi@lucaswakamatsu.com
Follow me:
Instagram
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Ueno's fifth anniversary
215
1,213
5
Published:
September 10th 2019
Lucas Wakamatsu
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Illustration
—
8/29/2019
Robots - Moderna
Lucas Wakamatsu
620
4,160
Featured In
Behance.net
—
7/25/2019
Typography Experiments
Lucas Wakamatsu
1,706
18,508
Featured In
Interaction
—
7/23/2019
Facebook Stickers
Lucas Wakamatsu
1,287
8,347
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/20/2019
Randomix #6
Lucas Wakamatsu
1,463
15,302
Featured In
Behance.net
—
9/11/2019
Bugs
Lucas Wakamatsu
719
7,625
Featured In
Behance.net
—
5/24/2019
Randomix #5
Lucas Wakamatsu
1,579
17,606
Featured In
Behance.net
—
3/12/2019
Discover
Multiple Owners
Lucas Wakamatsu
Caique Moretto
2,051
23,699
Snapchat - Feliz Aniversário, São Paulo!
Lucas Wakamatsu
1,133
9,030
Featured In
Behance.net
—
2/14/2019
Between Shapes
Lucas Wakamatsu
2,586
26,396
Featured In
Behance.net
—
1/9/2019
Annunciation
Lucas Wakamatsu
2,219
21,229
Owners
Lucas Wakamatsu
São Paulo, Brazil
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Ueno's fifth anniversary
215
1,213
5
Published:
September 10th 2019
Tools
Adobe Illustrator
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
Wacom Intuos
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Digital Art
,
wolf
fish
snail
party
textures
horse
arara
birds
funny
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.