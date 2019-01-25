Luminous Design Group
Athens, Greece
Hellenic Coaches Branding
Branding___ 2019
Hellenic Coaches Branding ©

Unfolding routes

We were commissioned to design the logotype and the corporate identity for the Hellenic Coaches, a company for passengers transportation. We designed the logo, as a visual representation of the route with a group of lines that seem to flow and unfold, while illustrating the acronym of the company. The dominant element of the corporate identity are forms from the logo that help extending the symbolism of an evolving route.

Athens  _______  Greece




