Some Jazz
Tania Yakunova
Here are some Jazzy illustrations from 2019
Some of this available in prints at Pictoric Shop
Pictoric Shop
Also please follow me on
Insta
for more updates!
November 12th 2019
Tania Yakunova
Tania Yakunova
Kiev, Ukraine
Collection of illustrations from 2019, posters on the topic of music
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator
Creative Fields
Illustration
Graphic Design
jazz
trumpet
music
star
goal
Editorial Illustration
conceptual
Character design
band
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
