Design Market by FAD
2018 campaign for Design Market, an annual event organized by FAD Barcelona at the Design Museum of Barcelona. Every Christmas, the design market attracts today’s best creators, new talent and the most relevant brands at the forefront of independent design.

Enforced by the context of Christmas, we took over all the market's assets and turned them into gift wraps. As a result, all communications were solved with the repetition of the event information throughout different gift shapes.​​​​​​​

3D and motion by Nil Serraïma
Photography by Bonastre
