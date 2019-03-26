



New Play Finland (Uuden näytelmän ohjelma, UNO) is a multiyear project launched by Teatteri 2.0 in 2016. It brings together playwrights and theatres producing plays while offering the public opportunities to dive into Finnish drama.





Openness, approachability and modernism, the values of Uno were implemented in the designed visual identity. The new identity was also expected to help the project stand out from other domestic theatre projects and collectives.



