In its new stage, "La Cocinería " seeks to refine and improve all its concept we took the brand part and reshape it imagining a more mature kitchen, a relaxed yet festive vibe, an evocation of sensual moments, drinks that caress lips, food for the good life. Oscar Cortazar seeks his place among the best chefs in northern Mexico, and his strongest bet is "La Cocinería", a fresh cuisine, with flavors that fit between conversations and between crossed looks of couples, our reach, was to create a system of Sophisticated and sensual brand with a little touch of joviality. Our main dish is a salad of vibrant shapes, soft and sexy colors, suggestive texts, golden curves, tropical vibes. Read Less

