



ENISA is a government-owned trading company – incorporated under the Spanish Department of Industry, Commerce and Tourism – that has been participating in the funding of innovative and sustainable business projects since 1982. It offers a unique alternative to the traditional funding channels available in the public and private spectrum.





Erretres was commissioned with the renewal of their brand and the objective of bringing contemporary design to public service. The project encompassed the following: the revision and creation of their brand statements, verbal communication, the design of their institutional and customer service website, as well as their intranet and a range of multimedia and graphic assets.