Am Werdertor & Werder Six - Branding

A M W E R D E R T O R & W E R D E R S I X
A tale of two addresses.
The alley's name: a historic one. Today it's the address of
two selected residential building projects in the city's heart.
moodley made sure the sister projects got a tailor-made
communication concept.
C R E D I T S
Customer: Sirius International GmbH
Creative Director: Gerd Schicketanz
Graphic Design: Andreas Umdasch
Director Digital: Birgit Taucher
Digital Design: David Schellnegger
Project Management: Marie-Christine Mohnl
Photography: Jork Weismann, Alexander Krischner
Portfolio Photography: Aaron Jiang
Text: Matthias Alber, Julia Ortner
Creative Director: Gerd Schicketanz
Graphic Design: Andreas Umdasch
Director Digital: Birgit Taucher
Digital Design: David Schellnegger
Project Management: Marie-Christine Mohnl
Photography: Jork Weismann, Alexander Krischner
Portfolio Photography: Aaron Jiang
Text: Matthias Alber, Julia Ortner
Thank You!