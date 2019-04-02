The photographing technology in the series 'Munich Squares' I prefer is long exposure. Some of the pictures like the title picture is a double long exposure with two exposures of a second exposure time. The identification of the series is that they are distortion-free, deserted and a mostly clear cloudless sky. This components multiply the feeling of abandondment of these normaly very busy squares in Munich. Details are very clear photographed and the camera position is highlighting the building skins and struktures - thats the reason why architecture and space merge to a unique and surreal composition.



