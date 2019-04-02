Munich Squares
FRANZ SUßBAUER
MUNICH SQUARES



The photographing technology in the series 'Munich Squares' I prefer is long exposure. Some of the pictures like the title picture is a double long exposure with two exposures of a second exposure time. The identification of the series is that they are distortion-free, deserted and a mostly clear cloudless sky. This components multiply the feeling of abandondment of these normaly very busy squares in Munich. Details are very clear photographed and the camera position is highlighting the building skins and struktures - thats the reason why architecture and space merge to a unique and surreal composition.

Als Aufnahmetechnik bevorzuge ich in der Serie Munich Squares die Langzeitbelichtung, einige der Bilder, unter anderem das Titelbild ist als Doppelbelichtung aus 2 Aufnahmen mit je einer Sekunde Belichtungszeit entstanden. Die Bilder kennzeichnet die Verzerrungsfreiheit, Menschenleere und ein überwiegend klarer wolkenloser Himmel der den Eindruck der Verlassenheit, der sonst so belebten Plätzen in München noch unterstützt. Einzelheiten sind präzise wiedergegeben, die Aufnahmeposition der Bilder lässt die Oberflächenstrukturen hervortreten – so dass die Architektur und der Raum zu einer einzigartigen, surrealen Komposition verschmelzen.
Thank you for your interest and for liking or a commenting these series.

Feel free to follow me
Munich Squares
FRANZ SUßBAUER

    FRANZ SUßBAUER Munich, Germany

    Munich Squares

    Surreal architecture photography with long exposure technic.
