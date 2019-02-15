Handelens Miljøfond Visual Identity

Commercial businesses take environmental responsibility

Handelens Miljøfond, (The Norwegian Retailer's Environment Fund) is a collaboration between the government and the business organizations. They charge an environmental fee of 50 cent on all plastic carrier bags in Norway.

The fund will (with NOK 300 - 400 million a year) support projects that work to reduce

the plastic waste.

This is good news for the environment.

The members of the fund are stores that sell plastic carrier bags,

and now these environmental responsibilities are taken.

The Norwegian Retailer's Environment Fund is organized as an independent association, and is the business sector's tool for reducing the use of plastic carrier bags and other environmental problems associated with the use of plastic.