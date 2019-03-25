Vistto Building Studio, Naming & Branding

Vistto pretends to be a game-changer in the construction business.



They want to go away from the idea of ​​the careless builder and become the perfect tool for architects and clients who want to see their ideas on paper come true but with care and attention to details. We gave them a surname at the rise of their challenge: Construction Study . Construction because it is honest, it is the what of who they are. And study because it is their how, the differentiation in the way of doing things. A new descriptor for a business that pretends to change its category.



For the name we rely on the expression used in architecture and interior design, exposed materials that share many values ​​with the business idea and how they want you to feel a project or a process with them: transparent, pure, and honest.



For the visual identity, we continue playing with that double personality and we are a construction studio more than ever, mixing materials and resources more typical of an architecture studio, but signed by a strong logo much closer to the construction's world. In the logo, we change the or for a shape that represents the beginning of any project: a plan.



And for the visual world we continue using the same language and we represent our exposed materials with patterns as they are expressed in monochromatic planes. All this, mixed with quality materials a chromatic palette born again from the materials' world, build a brand's universe of which we are tremendously proud.