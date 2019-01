About

The 2nd part of my Lines series with contemporary architecture in the cities of Aachen, Beijing, Duisburg, Essen, Hamburg, Magdeburg, Milan, Pari… Read More

The 2nd part of my Lines series with contemporary architecture in the cities of Aachen, Beijing, Duisburg, Essen, Hamburg, Magdeburg, Milan, Paris, Valencia, Wilnsdorf. All images © Sebastian Weiss 2019 • le-blanc.com • instagram.com/le_blanc • leblanccom.tumblr.com • twitter.com/helloleblanc • mail: hello@le-blanc.com Read Less

Published: