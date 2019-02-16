



‘ I See Faces ’ is a personal project which concept is inspired in the pareidolia psychological phenomenon .

Pareidolia is a psychological phenomenon where a specific, often meaningful image, is perceived in a random or ambiguous visual pattern.





The title refers to an homonym movement emerged from social media, based in a hashtag which collects pictures from users that are involuntarily suffering this phenomenon. Our minds are capable of finding faces in an involuntary way when they look at geometric shapes that are disposed apparently random.



