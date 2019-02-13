Chavea
Buenaventura estudio
Featured In
Behance.net



Chavea is an art and literature festival for families. They have undertaken the challenge and risk of organising beautiful and profound activities which revolve around books and their aim is not to segregate leisure by age, but for their activities to be accessible to people of all ages.

We chose a font as the main means of communication of the brand. It’s a custom-made modular font created with simple geometric shapes, inspired by the avant-guard, in particular a book called ‘La infancia de las Vanguardias’. This movement played a hugely important part in the changes that drawing and children’s educational games underwent in the 20th century. 

The result is a multitude of different shapes, textures and colours that invite children to be imaginative and have fun while at the same time creating an attractive image for adults.






Photo: Adrián Nieto
Video: Adrián Nieto, Fernando Cienfuegos
More info: buenaventura.pro
Follow us on Facebook and Instagram
Chavea
583
4694
39
Published:
Buenaventura estudio

    Owners

    Buenaventura estudio Granada, Spain

    Project Made For

    Bē Andalucia Sevilla, Spain
    Be España Madrid, Spain

    Chavea

    Chavea is an art and literature festival for families. They have undertaken the challenge and risk of organising beautiful and profound activitie Read more
    583
    4694
    39
    Published:

    Tools

    Adobe InDesign
    View Gallery
    Download Now
    Adobe Illustrator
    View Gallery
    Download Now
    Adobe Photoshop
    View Gallery
    Download Now

    Creative Fields

    Copyright Info

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives

    Read More
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.