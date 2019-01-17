Discover
Daniel Forero
Paris, France
Air
Art Direction
,
Photography
,
Set Design
,
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
1/17/2019
Daniel Forero
Paris, France
Air
Personal project.
Art direction + Sculptures:
Daniel Forero
Photography:
Daniel Forero
Thank You!
Daniel Forero
Paris, France
Kenzo Parfums
by:
Daniel Forero
Art Direction
175
1424
Acupuncture
by:
Daniel Forero
Art Direction
1504
32612
Featured On:
8/28/2018
Light, shadows and colour
by:
Daniel Forero
Photography
1595
22282
Featured On:
5/5/2018
Reflections
by:
Daniel Forero
Photography
1575
21473
Featured On:
3/24/2018
Ruca Malen Malbec
by:
Daniel Forero
Photography
438
5282
View Complete Profile
→
Credits
Daniel Forero
Paris, France
Tags
art
Photography
contemporary
sculpture
set design
colors
new
