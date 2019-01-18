About

Celle has been crafting candles with tradition and mastery for over 100 years. When developing the brand concept, we centered on the idea that light creates and captures the moments we wish would last forever. We wanted Celle to be an unexpected classic and as unforgettable as the moments it creates. The iconic wordmark reflects the brand’s expertise, while adding a touch of classical elegance. The halos of color arise from light itself and represent the warmth and peace of a dream-like moment in time. Read Less

