ROOMS - Branding

R O O M S
A sense for living.
For many people interior design is a manifestation of their personality. Professional technical knowledge paired with an intuitive sense for space and composition, ROOMS is a special place for distinguished living. moodley brand identity designed a corporate concept which is subtle, yet modern and distinctive – and just as delicate as the interior design of ROOMS itself.
C R E D I T S
Customer: ROOMS
Brand Consulting: Maria Hoflehner, Kirsten Ives
Creative Direction: Mike Fuisz
Art Direction & Graphic Design: Sabine Kernbichler
Text: Rita Stahlberg
Project Management: Maria Hoflehner
Photography: Mia Feline, Lumikki Photography, Philipp Schuster
Web Design: Jürgen Genser, Sabine Kernbichler
Programming: Patrick Hainzl
Director Digital: Thiemo Gillisen
