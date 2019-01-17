moodley brand identity
Graz, Austria
Message
Message
ROOMS - Branding
1916
327
13
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    ROOMS Branding
    Published:
R O O M S

A sense for living.

For many people interior design is a manifestation of their personality. Professional technical knowledge paired with an intuitive sense for space and composition, ROOMS is a special place for distinguished living. moodley brand identity designed a corporate concept which is subtle, yet modern and distinctive – and just as delicate as the interior design of ROOMS itself.
C R E D I T S
Customer: ROOMS
Brand Consulting: Maria Hoflehner, Kirsten Ives
Creative Direction: Mike Fuisz
Art Direction & Graphic Design: Sabine Kernbichler
Text: Rita Stahlberg
Project Management: Maria Hoflehner
Photography: Mia Feline, Lumikki Photography, Philipp Schuster
Web Design: Jürgen Genser, Sabine Kernbichler
Programming: Patrick Hainzl
Director Digital: Thiemo Gillisen
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.