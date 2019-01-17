About

The Tiger and The Dragon are a Vector personal Project. Exploring the oriental philosophy of The Tao embodies the duality of the universe and the enlivening chi at work to balance opposing forces. Chinese mythology expresses two of those forces as a Tiger and a Dragon, or yin and yang, perfect complements. Read Less

Published: