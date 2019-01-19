Happycentro Design Studio
Verona, Italy
Sabadì — Le Caramelle “Pocket”
    Le Caramelle (The Candies) by Sabadì have been updated! A new flavour and a brand new format for these six little charming brats. Now “Le Caramel… Read More
    Le Caramelle (The Candies) by Sabadì have been updated! A new flavour and a brand new format for these six little charming brats. Now “Le Caramelle 2.0” have a pocket packaging, so you can carry it better. Beside the set of boxes we designed also a point of sale display. Read Less
Le Caramelle (The Candies) by Sabadì have been updated!
A new flavour and a brand new format for these six little charming brats.
Now “Le Caramelle 2.0” have a pocket packaging, so you can carry it better.
Beside the set of boxes we designed also a point of sale display.

Art Direction: Federico Galvani
Design & Illustration: Anna Rodighiero
Photography: Anna Rodighiero & Federico Padovani



