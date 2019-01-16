



Motín is a coffee shop located in Colonia Roma, one of the most trendy neighborhoods in the culinary scene of Mexico City. It is the alternative project of "Quesería de Mí" a coffee shop located in Colonia Condesa. Futura was in charge of the design in an integral way: naming, branding and interiorism, which was executed by Solvar.





Sometimes the only thing we need to have a good day, or to make up for a bad one, is to eat a big bowl of comfort food. What better to do it in a cozy space in company of a pink glutton hamster that, like many of us, has the eye bigger than the stomach.





Welcome to a place that invites you to enjoy a cup of coffee while you do some work on a Monday morning, or to share a plate of fluffy pancakes at the weekend brunch. Motín makes you feel at home, but better.





Motín, coffee by day, wine by noon.

Art Direction: Futura

Photography: Rodrigo Chapa & Futura



