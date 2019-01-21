



Branding and Packaging for SOLAPA, a suit supplier from Puerto Rico who provides tailor-made suits for extravagant and sophisticated men.

A bold and colorful brand with a personal touch of handmade has been designed.

The logo is, like the cloths, handmade and is formed of a strong and edgy handwritten type. The first letter "S" imitates the shape of the "Solapa", which is Spanish for lapel. The lapel is also reinterpreted in a very abstract and minimal way by the emblem, which accompanies the handwritten logo and also serves to build a pattern. The colors are inspired by the colorful and unusual fabrics that are used for the suits. They should transmit seriousness combined with the tropical feeling of Puerto Rico and thereby stand out next to their competitors on the market.





Objects of Design:

Flyers, Business Cards, Logo, Emblem, Catalogue, Labels, Hangtags, Packaging





Design by Alessia Sistori, Art Director at Designstudio B.O.B., Düsseldorf, Germany

Client: Solapa, Puerto Rico