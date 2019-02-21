PROJECT BY SNASK

BACKGROUND:

Umbrella is where freelance consultants find assignments through a magical cocktail of no bullshit, personal growth & great fun. For Umbrella it's not about what they do, it's all about why and how they do it. They are NOT your average consultant brokers. Female founded and powered by two rising stars, Umbrella is rocking the consultant industry.





THE CASE:

We started out by visualizing the vision of the brand by choosing a strong and beautiful color scheme using a pale pink and a candy red along with off-white. We also chose a bold and strong display typeface to communicate strong messages and tag lines. With statements like "When we shine we shine together" and "Come play with us" the step to take the identity out into reality wasn't far, but we also decided to do some 3D-animations to further elevate the brand. Whether you're a developer, UX/UI-designer, QA, Product Owner or just share their values, get in touch with them and see how you can find ways of working together.











Agency: Snask

Client: Umbrella