We redesigned the brand and redefined the user experience for this online store specialized in gaming

Xtralife, an online store specialized in the gaming and video games sector, born in 2007, reached out to Toormix to update its brand and entire shopping experience. On the occasion of its 10 years of activity and being a fully consolidated platform with a good reputation in the market, Xtralife sought to offer a better experience to its users that was fully adapted to the new browsing and purchasing patterns of gamers.