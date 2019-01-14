PHNOM PENH NIGHTS II





Phnom Penh had a population of 2-3 million people in the 70s. After the Khmer Rouge took over the city was almost abandoned and the population went down as low as 20000 people. This all happened within one week. After four years the Khmer Rouge were driven out of Phnom Penh by the Vietnamese in 1979, and people began to return to the city. The population today is about 1.5 million people.





This series tries to picture an abandoned Phnom Penh. It’s the way that I imagine how it looked like in the 70s after most of the people were forced to leave their homes.



