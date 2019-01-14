Robert Götzfried
Munich, Germany
Message
Message
PHNOM PENH NIGHTS II
678
85
13
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
PHNOM PENH NIGHTS II

Phnom Penh had a population of 2-3 million people in the 70s. After the Khmer Rouge took over the city was almost abandoned and the population went down as low as 20000 people. This all happened within one week. After four years the Khmer Rouge were driven out of Phnom Penh by the Vietnamese in 1979, and people began to return to the city. The population today is about 1.5 million people.

This series tries to picture an abandoned Phnom Penh. It’s the way that I imagine how it looked like in the 70s after most of the people were forced to leave their homes.

Thanks to my friend  „Meng“ who took me around in his Tuktuk at night time and kept me safe!
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.