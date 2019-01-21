Imat-uve approached us to create a playful material world for a trade show in Germany. Imat’s design department is not only in charge for creating and designing textures, it’s also scanning it for a broader purpose in-house. As we love to work with textures and always challenge us to find the right balance between reality and abstraction, we were more than happy to develop shapes, spaces and colours where the textures become alive. Nearly every texture was scanned and provided by Imat’s design department.







This short animation is more like a mood-film to us, than a typical commercial work. The client gave us an open briefing and left us free hand to visualise their work as texture designer and also to promote their new scanning department.



