Multiple Owners
Vitaly Grossmann Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Vincent Schwenk Hamburg, Germany
superdesigners studio Moscow, Russian Federation
Jürgen Branz Augsburg, Germany
Moritz Schwind Munich, Germany
IMAT
1749
294
25
MATERIAL EXPLORATION FOR IMAT

Imat-uve approached us to create a playful material world for a trade show in Germany. Imat’s design department is not only in charge for creating and designing textures, it’s also scanning it for a broader purpose in-house. As we love to work with textures and always challenge us to find the right balance between reality and abstraction, we were more than happy to develop shapes, spaces and colours where the textures become alive. Nearly every texture was scanned and provided by Imat’s design department.

This short animation is more like a mood-film to us, than a typical commercial work. The client gave us an open briefing and left us free hand to visualise their work as texture designer and also to promote their new scanning department.

For the first time we’ve teamed up with Superdesigners from Moscow. Their professional skills in Marvellous designer vivified the cloths. Also Moritz Schwind supported us with his Houdini skills and flooded our storage space with massive  alembic files. And last but not least Jürgen Branz was in charge for the sound  that holds all the visuals together like glue. We had blast to work with such an open briefing, a super flexible and creative team and a happy and satisfied client.












