Young Guns 16 (YG16) Floating Award, Campaign, & Identity.
—
Young Guns recognizes the vanguard of creative professionals 30 years of age and under. Founded in 1996, the portfolio-based competition has grown to become one of the most coveted awards for young creatives around the globe.
The One Club for Creativity asked us to create and develop the new visual language for the 16th season of the Young Guns award. Inline with the long tradition of Young Guns winners, we decided to craft our campaign around the word ELEVATE, encouraging every entrant to take their work to the next level. To do so, we created a cloud-like pattern of saturated colors interacting with big, bold, confident typography in both static and dynamic ways, The award? Floating. Yes, a levitating cube, inches above the air, capturing the feeling of what it’s like to win. Because this isn’t just winning. It’s Young Guns winning.
