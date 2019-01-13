Tiny Holiday home

By dividing the volume into four parts, the panoramic views and the invading sunlight become very specific. On the outside the diversity in size and the interconnected positioning create a sculptural image, looking different from every angle. In order to intensify this sculptural quality, all facades have a minimal design with invisible roof endings and window frames detailled behind the wood facade. All volumes have big windows or sliding doors which can be opened completely to fully merge the inside with the outside. On the inside, the dimensions and ceiling heights of the different volumes clearly articulate the separate area’s and functions in the house. Long sightlines crossing the outside patio provide a visual connection. By opening up large sliding doors of the patio the volumes of the kitchen and living are physically connected.