Tokyo creative trip

In May 2018 I had the opportunity to go to Tokyo for the second time, this time with a clear target. My intention was to absorb all the creativity I could and transform it into motivation and energy to continue developing illustration projects. I think Tokyo is an amazing place in many aspects and it is the ideal place to recharge creative energy.





Probably my fascination for Japan began as a child with "Gatchaman", "Mazinger Z" or "Ulysses 31" and was reinforced at age 14 when I first saw "Akira". In any case, Tokyo is the first place I think when I need to recharge.





-----------------