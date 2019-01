FTA — Nos jours de fête

In 2015, the Transamérique Festival celebrated its 30th anniversary. We’ve been selected to create a collection of texts about the artistic figures and thinkers such as Serge Beaudoin, Robert Lepage and Louise Lecavalier. The book celebrates the artistic creation and was built with testimonies and reflections from the archives of the Festival. Our directive was to develop different templates to represent the uniqueness of each writing.