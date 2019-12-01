ADC Call For Entries

Jules Tardy
    Founded in 1920 in NYC, the ADC leads the longest-running and among most celebrated award for all forms of design, advertising & creativity. COLLINS was asked to create the Call for Entries for this year’s Annual Awards. We invited 6 animators from around the world to elevate the iconic ADC Cube as a symbol of relentless creativity and ambition. Given the ADC’s history of honoring groundbreaking work of all stripes - and creativity being collaborative by nature - our goal was to showcase the variety of artists who are part of the international ADC community. The goal of our collective work was to combine our varying styles, visions and hopes into one big, inviting story. CREDITS: Agency: COLLINS Design Director: Jules Tardy Project Manager: Antonia Lazar, Alison Pincus Animations: Golgotha (part 1) Laurie Rowan (part 2) Dasha Chukhrova (part 3) Frances Haszard (part 4) Angela Stempel (part 5) CATK (part 6) Read Less
