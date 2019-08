The Mill Identity

Established in 2018, The Mill (officially Dimension Mill Inc.) is a coworking and business incubator space in Bloomington, IN, operating as a nonprofit organization. Its mission is to “build the infrastructure that technology and innovation entrepreneurs need to be successful” and prompt them to “launch and accelerate companies to create jobs and increase wages.” The Mill is housed in a stunning 19,000-square-foot, 103-year-old renovated building that used to be part of the Showers Brothers Company’s massive plant and now accommodates dozens of members on temporary and dedicated desks, private offices, and shared conference rooms as well as opening its doors to the public for community-building, skills-focused seminars, and educational and member-driven events every month. We started working on their identity at the start of 2018 when the building was still being gutted and were thrilled to have been part of this effort leading to The Mill’s launch in October 2018.