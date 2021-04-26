Urban Design Lab Handbook

Roland Krebs / Markus Tomaselli (eds.)





Book Design with Clara Linsmeier





Between 2013 and 2018, the Urban Design Lab (UDL) worked in over twenty emerging cities in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). They developed dynamic planning tools that trigger transformative urban processes. Though UDL instruments may vary, the focus lies on engaging and empowering local communities. Latin America and the Caribbean constitutes the second most urbanized region on the planet and LAC cities are growing exponentially. This handbook not only explains the context and emerging problems faced by the cities of Latin America and the Caribbean. It also puts forward various innovative solutions for typical difficulties encountered within those urban conglomerations. Planning innovation in the twentieth century was all about doing everything radically differently, but our conception is to understand existing urban forms and skilfully combine them with new ideas.